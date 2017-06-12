Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends medical equipment to Djibouti

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has donated medical equipment to the Health Ministry of the Republic of Djibouti. In this connection, a ceremony of presenting the medical equipment took place at the Central Hospital of the Republic of Djibouti.

Information was given at the ceremony about the humanitarian projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijan and foreign countries, Trend reports. As part of these projects, the paediatric department of the hospital has been provided with medical equipment in ten names, and this action will contribute to the development of the country’s health system and widening of relations between the two countries.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ethiopia Elman Abdullayev said in his speech that the friendly ties between Djibouti and Azerbaijan serve the national interests, and that further actions will be taken towards strengthening these ties.

A delegation from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation met Health Minister of the Republic of Djibouti Djama Elmi Okieh. At the meeting, the minister said the equipment donated will contribute to strengthening of the paediatric service in the country, and thanked the people of Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for this support.

