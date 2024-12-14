Heydar Aliyev Foundation supports access to water for Rwandan school - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has made significant strides in addressing the drinking water crisis in parts of Africa, with a notable contribution in Rwanda.

As part of the Foundation's "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries" project, a school in Rwamagana, the administrative center of Rwanda's Eastern Province, has been provided with access to clean drinking water, News.az reports, citing the Foundation. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited Rwamagana city school during her visit to Rwanda.She was briefed on the water well installed with the Foundation's support, which now supplies approximately 3 tons of drinking water per hour. Previously, the local community relied heavily on rainwater harvesting for their needs.While visiting the school, students learned about Azerbaijan and enjoyed traditional Azerbaijani dishes, further strengthening cultural exchange.

