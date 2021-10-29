Heydar Aliyev Foundation supports reconstruction of sports ground for school in Yunnan province, China (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has supported the reconstruction of sports ground for the primary school No 2 in Malipo District, Yunnan Province of China.

The sports ground is symbolically called "Azerbaijan-China friendship stadium". All necessary conditions have been created for children to do sports there.

The stadium, reconstructed under the project, has football, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, and a running track.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has made a number of contributions to support humanitarian projects in China. The Foundation is actively participating in the "Love knows no borders" traditional charity fair organized in Beijing to support the poverty alleviation program in China’s rural areas.

News.Az

News.Az