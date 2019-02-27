Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva views exhibition of People’s Artist Arif Huseynov

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition of the People’s Artist, Professor Arif Huseynov on the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has opened at the Museum of Modern Art.

Organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the exhibition features over 50 documentary and graphic artworks of the artist.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva viewed the exhibition.

Speakers at the event hailed the importance of the exhibition and wished the artist success.

The event participants then viewed the exhibition.

News.Az

News.Az