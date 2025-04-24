Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Beijing Foreign Studies University

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU).

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva met with Zhao Gang, Vice President of BFSU, and Chinese students studying Azerbaijani, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting highlighted the role of youth in the expansion of Azerbaijan–China relations, as well as the projects implemented in the education systems of both countries in this direction.

The importance of the Azerbaijani Language Department at BFSU—dedicated to studying, researching, and promoting Azerbaijani culture—was emphasized, alongside its role in training specialists in the Azerbaijani language. The university’s curriculum not only includes the Azerbaijani language but also courses in Azerbaijani history, culture, and literature.

Within the nearly 10-year-long cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and BFSU, a number of joint projects have been carried out. Distance Chinese language courses have been held at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) since 2019 on the initiative and with the support of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

During the meeting, they decided that a memorandum of understanding would be signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and BFSU this year.

Later, Leyla Aliyeva visited the Azerbaijani Language Department. She was informed about upcoming measures to further expand the department’s activities. The importance of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s publications in various fields—including those promoting Azerbaijani culture in Chinese—was also stressed.

