Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport staff pays tribute to plane crash victims

The staff of Heydar Aliyev International Airport paid their respects to the passengers and crew members who lost their lives in the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny.

Photo: AZERTAC

Family members of the victims, along with representatives from the aviation sector, laid flowers on the memorial board at the airport in tribute to those who tragically perished, News.Az reports.A passenger plane Embraer 190 of the Azerbaijan Airlines, crashed on December 25 near the Kazakh city of Aktau en route from Baku to Grozny. There were 69 people on board, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. According to the latest data, 38 people died and 29 survived.

News.Az