Heydar Aliyev VP Leyla Aliyeva holds meetings with Bahrain's officials

As part of her visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The sides hailed the high-level relations between the two countries and their peoples, emphasizing the importance of expanding bilateral collaboration across various domains, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Crown Prince praised Azerbaijan’s steady support in addressing global challenges, highlighting the country’s excellent organization of COP29.

He also expressed gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for presenting the MAMA "Mother Nature" international art project in Bahrain, describing it as a significant contribution to environmental protection.

He lauded her initiatives in Azerbaijan and internationally for promoting environmental sustainability.

Discussions also covered future projects between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, including cooperation in EXPO fairs, particularly within EXPO 2025 in Japan this April. The meeting further highlighted both countries' successful hosting of Formula 1 events and explored potential collaboration in automobile sports.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva also met with Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment.

The meeting focused on exploring cooperation in ecology, environmental protection, and the implementation of joint projects.

Both parties emphasized Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November 2024. Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan during COP29, the Bahraini minister expressed his country’s readiness to contribute to initiatives aimed at improving environmental protection, as well as ecological and climatic conditions.

Leyla Aliyeva underscored the importance of joint efforts to safeguard the environment, highlighting their crucial role for the planet and future generations.

The two sides also exchanged views on measures to use water resources effectively, prevent water loss, and improve wastewater treatment and irrigation.

