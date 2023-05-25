Heydar Aliyev was an outstanding political figure, a unifying figure in history of our countries: Russian President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyevich Aliyev. You know our attitude towards this political figure of both the Soviet Union and independent Azerbaijan. He was an outstanding political figure, a unifying figure in the history of our countries,” said President of Russia Vladimir Putin as he met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“And it is also well known that we worthily celebrated this anniversary in Russia. Exhibitions were held both in the State Duma and the Federation Council with documentaries shown on television. Many events took place in the regions of the Russian Federation, and not only in the capital but also in Kazan, Astrakhan, Dagestan, at BAM, where Heydar Aliyevich is also remembered, including the solemn departure of the Moscow-Tynda train and events held at Angoya, where the station was named after Heydar Aliyev, who supervised the construction of the BAM as First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers,” the Russian President added.

