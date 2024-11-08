Hezbollah attacks Israeli air base near Tel Aviv
Hezbollah’s militia forces have attacked Israel’s Tel Nof Air Base located 27 kilometers from Tel Aviv, the movement said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.
"Islamic resistance forces targeted an enemy air base in Tel Nof in response to aggressive attacks on Lebanese residential areas and in support of the resilience of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," the statement reads.
On October 26, Hezbollah carried out drone strikes on the Tel Nof Air Base, located between the city of Rehovot and the town of Gedera.
According to the statement, the training camp of an Israeli airborne brigade in the Carmel settlement in the western Galilee came under missile attack.
In the Upper Galilee, Shia forces used rocket launchers to attack the settlements of Dovev, Manara, Margaliot and Misgav Am and the city of Qiryat Shemona located in the area where Israeli troops taking part in the ground operation in Lebanon are stationed.
Intense shootouts took place near the settlements of Aitaroun, Bint Jbeil, Odaisseh and Yaroun in southern Lebanon. Shia fighters knocked down an Israeli armored personnel carrier near the Bawabat-Fatima border crossing in Kfarkela, reportedly causing casualties to the enemy.
