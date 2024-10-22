Hezbollah drone attack strikes Netanyahu's bedroom window

+ ↺ − 16 px

A drone fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea on Saturday hit and caused damage to his residence when it exploded, the military censor permitted for publication on Tuesday.

An image, previously barred from publication by the military censor, showed the damage caused to the home by Saturday’s drone impact, News.Az reports citing the Times of Israel. The blast cracked glass in a bedroom window but did not penetrate the home, apparently because of reinforced glass and other protections. Pieces of glass reportedly landed in the family’s pool nearby and in the yard.

