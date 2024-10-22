Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel’s military bases

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday morning, Hezbollah announced it had fired rockets at two bases near Tel Aviv and a naval base west of Haifa, just hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's arrival in Israel to advocate for a ceasefire.

After a heavy night of Israeli strikes on Lebanon's south and the southern suburbs of its capital Beirut, Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at the Glilot base used by Unit 8200 of Israeli military intelligence, and the Nirit area in Tel Aviv's suburbs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The group said it also fired rockets at a naval base outside the port city of Haifa further north.There were no immediate reports of casualties. Israeli authorities said air sirens were activated in areas southeast of Tel Aviv due to one projectile identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in an open area. Other sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.Blinken's trip to the region is his 11th since the attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, that triggered the Gaza war. It comes as Israel intensifies its military campaign against Iran-backed militants - Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon.Blinken will try to revive negotiations to end the Gaza war and defuse the conflict in Lebanon in a week-long Middle East visit which also includes Jordan and Qatar.

News.Az