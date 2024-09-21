Hezbollah reports rocket attack on Israeli Air Force Ramat David airbase

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Shiite Hezbollah movement launched a rocket attack on the Israeli Air Force Ramat David airbase in response to strikes on a number of regions in Lebanon, the movement said on its Telegram channel, News.Az reports."The Islamic resistance struck the Ramat David airbase on Sunday with dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets in response to repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various regions of Lebanon and resulted in the deaths of many civilians," the statement said.The Israel Defense Forces press service previously reported shelling of northern regions of the country. According to it, a total of about 10 shells were launched in the direction of the Jezreel Valley, most of them were intercepted by air defense forces.

News.Az