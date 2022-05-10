High-Level Working Group for Caspian Sea to meet in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea will hold its next meeting in Tehran, the capital city of Iran, Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The meeting is planned to be held this month, the deputy minister said.

The meeting to be attended by representatives of the Caspian littoral states will discuss a number of issues arising from the “Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.”

