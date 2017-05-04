High-ranking military officials observe Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian high-ranking military officials have observed Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises, APA reports.

According to the agreement reached during the meetings of the Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia held earlier in the trilateral format, the next stage of joint exercises of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey was held with the participation of high-ranking observers from the three countries, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said Thursday.

Within the framework of the "Day of High-Level Observers", a delegation of countries led by the Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Mehmet Ozoglu, commander of the corps of the Turkish Armed Forces, and Colonel Zurab Khvichia, commander of the brigade of the Georgian Defense Ministry, watched the next stage of the exercises on May 4.

At first, the high-ranking guests were fully briefed on the exercises on the basis of the terrain model board. Then, having familiarized with the military personnel and military equipment participating in the exercises, they observed the practical accomplishment of the tasks.

The units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey participating in the exercises successfully completed all assigned.

After the successful completion of the next stage of the exercises, the guests met with the military personnel. Distinguished servicemen were awarded and a photo was taken.

News.Az

News.Az