Hiked U.S. visa fee to have humanitarian consequences: Indian gov't

The Indian government on Saturday strongly reacted to the Trump administration's latest announcement raising the H1B annual visa fee to 100,000 U.S. dollars, saying the move could have "humanitarian consequences" and disrupt the families of Indian visa holders, News.az reports citing CNN.

U.S. President Donald Trump had on Friday signed a new rule requiring U.S. companies to pay an annual fee of 100,000 U.S. dollars for each highly skilled foreign worker holding an H1B visa. The Trump administration had also announced that H1B visa holders would not be allowed to enter the United States unless this fee was paid.

"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused to families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the U.S. authorities," said India's Ministry of External Affairs in a written statement.

