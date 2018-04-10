Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia turns paragraph of agreement with EU on Karabakh conflict into speculation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian officials turn into political speculation the paragraph of the agreement signed between the EU and Armenia concerning the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazaryan said today at the Armenian parliament he hopes that the European Union will express this position in the agreement with Azerbaijan.

Responding to the media's inquiry, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev, commented:

At different levels, Armenian officials are trying to speak on behalf of the European Union and to turn the agreement between the EU and Armenia into a political speculation and propagandistic object.

First of all, it should be noted that the EU does not have the mandate or authority to engage in the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Despite the groundless claims of the Armenian side, the principles mentioned in the preamble according to Helsinki Final Act in the Cooperation Agreement signed between the EU and Armenia do not bear any legal obligation. In the formal letter addressed to Azerbaijani side EU stated that, according to the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, the preamble of the agreement does not have a legal obligation.

It should be emphasized that the Joint Declaration refers to the European Union's Foreign Policy and Global Security Strategy. The global strategy highlighted territorial integrity of EU member states and neighboring states within within the internationally recognized borders.

Thus, the fact that official Yerevan is a party to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is once again recognized by the EU.

The EU's support for territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan has been repeatedly stated.

President of the Council of the European Union Donald Tusk stated at a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Brussels in February 2017 that the EU supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

At a press conference with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council held in Brussels in February this year, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Federica Mogerini said that EU fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

On November 24, 2017, the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels unequivocally supported the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all Eastern Partnership states.

The other part of the Joint Declaration emphasizes that all conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries are based on the norms and principles of international law.

The other part of the Joint Declaration emphasizes that all conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries are based on the norms and principles of international law.

The resolution of the European Parliament adopted in 2013 stresses that the occupation by one state of Eastern Partnership of the territory of another state of Eastern Partnership violates the fundamental principles and objectives of the Eastern Partnership and stresses that the conflict should be resolved based on resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 of the UN Security Council.

Thus, the position of the EU high-ranking officials and the position of the EU documents reflecting the full and unequivocal support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty have been repeatedly stated.

News.Az

