Hikmat Hajiyev: Pashinyan undermines format and essence of negotiations with his provocative statements

With his provocative statements, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan undermines the format and essence of the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration told AZERTAC.

The top official was commenting on the statement recently voiced by the Armenian prime minister.

Hajiyev noted that at the Ashgabat Summit of the CIS Heads of State in October 2019, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev exposed Armenia’s policy towards the fascist Garegin Nzhdeh.

“During the summit, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan put himself in a ridiculous position after trying to defend Nzhdeh,” Hajiyev said. “Then, at the Munich Security Conference in February 2020, Pashinyan was completely defeated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and disgraced in front of Armenia, world Armenian and the international community.”

The Azerbaijani official said that later, Pashinyan’s propaganda of his grandfather - a fascist like Nzhdeh - was also exposed.

“Having not recovered from these blows, the Armenian prime minister again disgraced himself during the videoconference of the Summit of the Eastern Partnership countries on June 18. Trying to react to President Ilham Aliyev’s position based on facts, Pashinyan was remembered at the videoconference with his speech in Armenian, which caused irony, as well as with his funny pronunciation in English.”

“President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly gave a restrained and significant answer to his claims. Pointing to the fact that Varoujan Garabedian (Varujan Karapetyan), who committed a terrorist attack at the Orly airport in France, had been extradited to Armenia and heroized there, President Ilham Aliyev said Armenia should not speak when it comes to issues such as racism and terrorism,” Hajiyev added.

The presidential aide stressed that Pashinyan was the only head of state, who joined the videoconference wearing a mask, thereby putting himself in a ridiculous position. “This also testifies to the fact that Pashinyan’s claims about being infected with the novel coronavirus are nothing more than populism,” he added.

Confusing the streets of Yerevan with international events, the Armenian prime minister again brought charges against Azerbaijan and delivered a populist speech to justify his failures, noted Hajiyev.

“Pashinyan is currently in a hopeless situation. He actually established a revolutionary dictatorship in Armenia. The arrest of oppositionists, journalists and judges, blackmail of persons expressing the opposite opinion and the death of an opposition representative in prison is a practice widespread in Armenia.”

The Azerbaijani official said that Pashinyan’s fight against coronavirus is doomed to failure.

Hajiyev also pointed out that Pashinyan undermines the format and essence of the negotiations with such provocative statements.

“President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that the format of the negotiations cannot be changed. There is no conception of “the people of Nagorno-Karabakh” as Pashinyan claims. As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in October 2019, “Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan and an exclamation mark",” he said.

Hajiyev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will liberate its territories occupied by Armenia and restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

“Pashinyan bears full responsibility for the aggravation of the situation,” he added.

