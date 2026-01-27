Hikmat Hajiyev shares Shaki documentary - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a new documentary highlighting the cultural heritage of Shaki.

The film, produced by AnewZ TV, is titled “Shaki: Where shebeke, history and craftsmanship weave Azerbaijan’s living heritage” Hajiyev shared the documentary on his official X account, drawing attention to the city’s historical and artistic significance, News.Az reports.

According to the documentary, Shaki stands out as a unique destination where art, mathematics, architecture, and nature come together in harmony. Nestled against the backdrop of the Greater Caucasus Mountains, the city is presented as one of Azerbaijan’s most treasured cultural centers.

The film features striking visuals of Shaki’s old town and the Shaki Khans’ Palace. Both landmarks were added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2019, recognizing their global cultural value and preservation importance.

The documentary aims to introduce international audiences to Azerbaijan’s rich craftsmanship traditions, including the intricate shebeke window art, historic architecture, and the city’s long-standing role in regional trade and culture.

By sharing the film, Hajiyev emphasized Shaki’s place as a living heritage site that continues to reflect Azerbaijan’s identity, history, and creative spirit.

News.Az