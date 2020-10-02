Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijani army continues military operations in tough conditions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue military operations in tough conditions, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said at a briefing on Friday.

He noted that the Azerbaijani army is destroying the long-term engineering fortifications of the Armenian Armed Forces.

"Within 30 years, the Armenian forces created a network of concrete underground fortifications, which they are hiding at a depth of 8-10 meters,” the assistant to president said.

“Nevertheless, despite the difficult terrain, the Azerbaijani soldiers liberate our lands, destroying all military positions and fortifications of the Armenian Armed Forces," added Hajiyev.

News.Az