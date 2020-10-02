Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijani army continues military operations in tough conditions
Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue military operations in tough conditions, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said at a briefing on Friday.
He noted that the Azerbaijani army is destroying the long-term engineering fortifications of the Armenian Armed Forces.
"Within 30 years, the Armenian forces created a network of concrete underground fortifications, which they are hiding at a depth of 8-10 meters,” the assistant to president said.
“Nevertheless, despite the difficult terrain, the Azerbaijani soldiers liberate our lands, destroying all military positions and fortifications of the Armenian Armed Forces," added Hajiyev.