Hikmet Hajiyev: Tartar – 'Stalingrad' of Azerbaijan against Armenia's Nazism

Armenia's 'commitment' to humanitarian truce utter hypocrisy, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on his Twitter page.

“Armenia's 'commitment' to humanitarian truce utter hypocrisy. Since morning, Tartar city comes under heavy artillery attack. Over 100 artillery missiles hit the city and its villages. Six civilians were wounded. One civilian was killed. Tartar is 'Stalingrad' of Azerbaijan against Armenia's Nazism,” Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az