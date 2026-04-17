President Aliyev meets Turkish Cypriot leader in Antalya to discuss cooperation

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Tufan Erhürman, in Antalya on Friday to discuss the development of cooperation across various fields.

During the meeting, the sides noted Azerbaijan’s consistent support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. President Erhürman thanked the Azerbaijani leader for his backing, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan has always stood by the Turkish Cypriot community, adding that this support would continue in the future.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of the third meeting of the friendship groups of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly, and the Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, held in Baku in April.

Both sides underlined the significance of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus joining the Organisation of Turkic States as an observer, and discussed prospects for cooperation in a range of areas.

Aliyev congratulated Erhürman on his election as President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, with Erhürman expressing his gratitude for the message.

News.Az