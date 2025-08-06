Hiroshima marks 80th anniversary of atomic bombing with plea for nuclear disarmament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands gathered in Hiroshima today to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing used in warfare, with city officials warning against the growing global threat of nuclear weapons.

On August 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped a uranium bomb, nicknamed Little Boy, on Hiroshima, killing approximately 78,000 people instantly. The heat from the blast reached 4,000°C, with tens of thousands more dying from injuries and radiation by the end of the year. A second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki three days later, leading to Japan's surrender on August 15, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At 8:15 a.m.—the exact time the bomb struck—Hiroshima residents and international visitors observed a moment of silence at Peace Memorial Park. The ceremony was attended by representatives from a record 120 countries and territories, including nuclear powers such as the United States and Israel.

In his speech, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to reflect on the tragedy and resist rising militarization.

“Among the world’s political leaders, there is a growing belief that possessing nuclear weapons is unavoidable,” he said. “This not only nullifies the lessons learned from the past but undermines global peace efforts.”

Matsui called on leaders to visit Hiroshima and witness the lasting impact of nuclear warfare.

Among those attending was 71-year-old tourist Yoshikazu Horie, who expressed concern over current global tensions.

“It feels more and more like history is repeating itself. Terrible things are happening in Europe and Asia. I want peace for my grandchildren.”

Japan, the only country to suffer nuclear attacks, has consistently advocated for disarmament. However, it remains outside the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, neither signing nor observing the agreement.

The number of atomic bomb survivors—known as hibakusha—continues to decline, falling below 100,000 for the first time this year. Many have faced decades of stigma and discrimination.

Eighty years on, Hiroshima remains a powerful symbol of the devastation nuclear weapons can cause—and a reminder of the human cost of war.

