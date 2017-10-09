Historian: ‘Greater Armenia’ map in history textbook may have been published for insidious purpose

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I suppose the publishing of the map in the textbook in Russian is a blatant scientific-historical error that is likely to bring on socio-political consequences

The map illustrates parts of Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan as historical domains of “Greater Armenia.”

According to Gasimli, all textbooks in the country are published in Azerbaijani and are then translated into other languages.

“In all publications, pictures, schemes, maps, etc. all remain unchanged. In the current situation which is abnormal, a question arises: How is it possible that the map does not exist in the original Azerbaijani and Georgian versions of the textbook but appears in the Russian version? Because both the authors of that textbook and the Ministry of Education do know that there was no state called ‘Greater Armenia.’ There is a common rule for the writing and publishing of textbooks: The editors of versions of the textbook in any language must write the date and sign the version which is to be published. Otherwise, no publishing house will accept it,” he said.

