Historic opportunity exists for regional peace and stability: Azerbaijani FM

After 30 years, a historic opportunity had arisen to secure peace and stability in the region, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov said during a meeting with EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

FM Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is interested in the positive results of the meetings held through the mediation of international partners, including the European Union.

The top diplomat also highlighted the efforts by Azerbaijan towards reintegration of the local Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, adding that the process of registration of local Armenian residents is being continued via the electronic portal created by the Azerbaijani side.

Speaking about the departure of Armenian residents from the territory of Azerbaijan, which is not related to any forced displacement, the minister mentioned that the recent visits of UN officials to the region and the statements made after the visits are a clear example of this.

