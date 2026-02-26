HKEX enjoys bumper year in 2025 with record earnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) posted record revenue and other income and profit for the second consecutive year in 2025, according to its 2025 Full Year Results report published on Thursday.

2025 revenue and other income were 29,161 million Hong Kong dollars (3.73 billion U.S. dollars), 30 percent higher than in 2024. Meanwhile, profit attributable to shareholders was 17,754 million Hong Kong dollars (2.27 billion U.S. dollars), 36 percent higher than in 2024, HKEX said in the report, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Core business revenue was up 32 percent from 2024, driven by increases in trading and clearing fees driven by record volumes across the cash, derivatives and commodities markets, the report said.

The Hong Kong IPO market ranked first globally for IPO fundraising in 2025, welcoming 119 new listings and raising a total of 286.9 billion Hong Kong dollars (36.69 billion U.S. dollars), up 226 percent from 2024, with two listings among the world's top five IPOs in 2025, it said, noting that the IPO pipeline remained robust in 2026, with more than 400 active applications.

The broader trend of global capital diversification, driven in particular by the increasing economic significance of Asia, is changing the global capital formation order, unlocking a spectrum of opportunities for our business, markets and the wider financial community, said HKEX Chairman Carlson Tong.

