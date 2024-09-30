HMD removes Nokia from the markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

HMD Global has taken a significant step in its rebranding process. The company has removed all Nokia smartphones from the websites of several key markets, News.Az reports.

For instance, Nokia smartphones are no longer visible on HMD sites in the UK, Germany, and Austria, although they are still available on Finnish sites. In contrast, some markets, such as the Philippines, continue to display Nokia phones on their local HMD websites. Well, I guess the Nokia brand still has some value there.However, the situation is different for feature phones, where Nokia-branded feature phones are still being showcased and marketed on the website.At present, the only place where you can find the full range of Nokia phones released by HMD is on the international HMD page (and naturally, GSMArena).While Nokia fans may not be thrilled about this development, the decision is both expected and logical. The websites for these markets also function as webshops, and with HMD now selling only HMD-branded phones, there’s no reason to market products that are no longer available. Moreover, users can still access the full list of Nokia products on the support site, which is likely where Nokia phone users will search for information these days.

