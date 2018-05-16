Holy month of Ramadan begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the fatwa issued by the Gazi Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) on the holy month of Ramadan, the calculations conducted by the Shamakhi-based Tusi Astrophysical Observatory of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) say that the 1st of Ramadan—that is, when the moon appears—will fall on May 17 this year, APA reported.

And May 16 is the night of intention for fasting.

The CMO, together with the ANAS Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, has compiled a special Ramadan booklet that includes the dates of the first day of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, salah times, as well as daily prayers specific of this month.

It is also noted that Eid al-Fitr will be will celebrated on June 15 – the 1st of Shawwal with the appearance of moonrise in our territory. Ramadan holiday is celebrated at the state level and as an informal working day.

The fatwa also says that the time of Zakat al-Fitr, which is the charity given to the poor at the end of the fasting in Ramadan, is the last day of Ramadan. According to the Gazi Council, per head Zakat al-Fitr is recommended to make up AZN 5-10.

Gazi Council and the Scientific-Religious Council of the CMO recall that joining a feast before iftar during Ramadan is considered to be a major sin, so anyone who ignores the warning will be taken action against.

