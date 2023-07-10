Holy See and Azerbaijan have the same position in matters of security and peace - Secretary of State

There are very good relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, said in a meeting with Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, News.az reports.

He said that he remembers the discussions between Azerbaijan and the Holy See about interreligious dialogue, cooperation, and peace: "I express my gratitude to the members of the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Holy See and Azerbaijan share the same position on humanitarian issues, especially on issues of security and sustainable peace. Our representation in this region is very important. Because our diplomatic relations have deepened over many years and we have worked together to find a strong partnership, including peaceful solutions. Last year, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Azerbaijan."

"Azerbaijan shines from the heights as a multicultural state. The fact that the Catholic Church lives here in beautiful harmony is a high embodiment of these values," he said.

News.Az