EU keen to back constructive talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Toivo Klaar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union wants to see constructive negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar told Armenian media, News.az reports.

"The EU wants to see real, meaningful negotiations that will lead to a peace agreement, delimitation agreements, and the establishment of open communications. This is what we should focus on," he emphasized.

Klaar also stated that with political will and commitment to the process, a positive outcome should be achieved quickly.

"We wish to collaborate with Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve a positive conclusion in this regard. Because, as I mentioned, I believe it shouldn't take that long if both parties have political commitment," he added.

News.Az