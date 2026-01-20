Honda unveils 2026 F1 power unit for Aston Martin partnership - VIDEO

The event, separate from Aston Martin’s own activities, officially kicked off the collaboration, News.Az reports, citing Motorsport.

For those who missed it, the full Honda 2026 F1 power unit launch was streamed live on the Honda YouTube channel and is available for viewing.

When was the Honda 2026 F1 power unit launch?

20 January 2026

Local time: 13:00

GMT: 04:00

CET: 05:00

PST: 20:00 (Monday 19 January)

EST: 23:00 (Monday 19 January)

CST (China): 12:00

Honda's 2026 F1 partnership with Aston Martin

After parting ways with Red Bull at the end of the 2025 F1 season, Honda partnered with Aston Martin.

"I think Honda probably can't live without F1," Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe told Aston Martin.

"Looking specifically at the technology, however, the power unit regulation changes for 2026 were an important factor in Honda’s decision to return to the sport.

"These regulations encourage a 50:50 output split between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor, with the latter nearly tripling in output from 120kW to 350kW. Add to that the requirement to use advanced sustainable fuels, and this becomes very much in line with Honda's philosophy on future propulsion systems.