Host nation Germany defeated a 10-man Scottish squad 5 - 1 in the EURO 2024 opener on Friday.

Florian Wirtz scored the first goal of the tournament in the 10th minute from close range, assisted by Joshua Kimmich at Munich Football Arena in Group A, News.Az reports.Germany doubled the lead when Jamal Musiala made a right-footed goal in the penalty box nine minutes later.After just four minutes, Germany was awarded a penalty when Musiala was brought down but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came to Scotland's rescue.The decision was overturned after a VAR check determined the foul on Musiala took place outside of the penalty area and a freekick was awarded.Germany was given a penalty in the 44th minute following a VAR check, with Ryan Porteous receiving a straight red card for a wild challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.Kai Havertz converted the penalty to make it 3 - 0 and the first half ended with the host country enjoying a comfortable lead.Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench in the 63rd minute to add a goal in the 68th minute.Borussia Dortmund Fullkrug scored another for Germany in the 76th minute but that was disallowed by VAR due to an offside call.Scotland's only goal came from German defender Antonio Rudiger, who dropped the ball into the net at the far post in the 87th minute.Emre Can made a long-range finish to make it 5 - 1 in stoppage time.

