Hot air balloon fire in Mexico leaves one dead, two injured - VIDEO

A tragic hot air balloon accident in north-central Mexico has resulted in one fatality and left two others injured, officials have confirmed.

Authorities in the state of Zacatecas have launched a criminal investigation after a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed during a public event in the municipality of Enrique Estrada on Sunday morning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident occurred during the First Balloon Festival, held as part of the 2025 Enrique Estrada Fair.

Officials confirmed that one person was killed and has been formally identified. Two others suffered first-degree burns, though their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

In a statement posted online, Rodrigo Reyes, Secretary General of Zacatecas, described the crash as a “regrettable incident.” He said state authorities responded immediately to assist those affected and urged local governments to strengthen event safety measures.

“We have requested that the State Prosecutor’s Office carry out the necessary investigations to clarify the facts and determine responsibility,” Reyes said.

The Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office said two individuals believed to be responsible for organizing the event were identified but fled the scene. The Zacatecas State Police later located and seized the vehicle allegedly used by the organizers in the state capital.

The case is being investigated as manslaughter, injury, and abandonment of persons, according to prosecutors.

Videos posted on social media showed the balloon engulfed in flames while airborne, with a person appearing to cling to the balloon before falling hundreds of feet to the ground.

