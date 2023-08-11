Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to participate in summit in Baku

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak will participate in the Inmerge Innovation Summit Baku event, News.az reports.

Wozniak will give a speech at the summit's opening ceremony. The opening ceremony will also feature speeches from Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, President of the Trendyol Group of Companies Caglayan Cetin, Chairman of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development of Azerbaijan Inara Valiyeva, among others.

From November 30 to December 1, the Baku Congress Center will host the Inmerge Innovation Summit Baku event.

t will be attended by heads of international organizations as well as speakers from large companies in Azerbaijan.

Stephen Gary Wozniak, better known as Steve Wozniak, is an American inventor and electronics engineer who, together with Steve Jobs, created the Apple computer company.

News.Az