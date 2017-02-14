"House of Azerbaijan" opens in Barcelona

+ ↺ − 16 px

An opening ceremony of the "House of Azerbaijan" took place in Barcelona.

Oxu.Az informs with reference to Report that the opening of the "House of Azerbaijan" was held on the initiative of "Azerbaijani Society of Barcelona" with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Madrid.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani students and residents living in Catalonia as well as the officials of the province.

The purpose of this organization is to bring together Azerbaijanis living in Catalonia, their coordination, the preservation and promotion of folk customs.

