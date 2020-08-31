House of Azerbaijan opens in Barcelona

+ ↺ − 16 px

The House of Azerbaijan has been inaugurated in Barcelona, Spain. Initiated by the Society of Azerbaijanis in Barcelona and supported by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, the ceremony involved Azerbaijanis living in Catalonia and community members of different countries.

Speakers at the event included chairman of the Society of Azerbaijanis in Barcelona and head of the House of Azerbaijanis in Spain Karim Karimov, member of the Board of the Society Narmin Salayeva and Georgia`s Council General in Barcelona Ketevan Gogolashvili, the State Committee told News.Az.

They said the House of Azerbaijan would play an important role in bring together Azerbaijanis living in Spain, and promoting Azerbaijan`s national values and historical realities.

The House of Azerbaijan will implement seven projects on a monthly basis.

Supported by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, houses of Azerbaijan operate in a number of countries, including Germany, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Turkey, and Estonia.

News.Az