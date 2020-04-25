House of Azerbaijan opens in Estonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The House of Azerbaijan has opened in Tallinn, Estonia with the initiative of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and with the support of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund.

The State Committee for Work with the Diaspora told AzerTag that the House of Azerbaijan is located at Estonia Avenue, 15, one of the central streets of Tallinn.

The building where the house operates is considered to be one of the historical and architectural monuments of the city. It envisages the organization of various events about our rich culture, art, and tourism opportunities for the Estonian public to get to know Azerbaijan better.

The activities of the House of Azerbaijan also include the organization of language courses. In the library to be established here, guests will be able to get acquainted with the classics of Azerbaijani literature, as well as the works of prominent writers and poets of our modern literature. In the near future, the House of Azerbaijan plans to organize music and poetry evenings, as well as various exhibitions.

One of the main goals of the house is to strengthen the solidarity of Azerbaijanis living and studying in Estonia, to contribute to the further development of diaspora activities.

The Azerbaijan House creates new opportunities to intensify the work done to promote our country, to develop cooperation with Estonian cultural and tourism institutions, the media, to establish close ties with other cultural centers in the country and to strengthen intercultural cooperation.

