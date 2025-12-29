Houthi leader warns Israel over Somaliland presence

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leader of Yemen’s Houthi rebels has warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a “military target,” following Israel’s official recognition of the breakaway region.

Abdel-Malik al-Houthi said in a statement that “any Israeli presence in Somaliland constitutes aggression against Somalia and Yemen, and threatens regional security,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Israel’s recognition marks the first formal acknowledgment of Somaliland since it unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991. Strategically located on the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland has its own army, currency, and passport.

Regional analysts suggest the move could give Israel improved access to the Red Sea, potentially enabling operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Israel has previously carried out strikes in Yemen after Houthi attacks on Israeli targets, though the rebels paused operations following a Gaza truce in October 2023.

The recognition has drawn criticism from the African Union, Egypt, Turkey, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the European Union, all emphasizing respect for Somalia’s sovereignty.

