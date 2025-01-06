Houthis claim attacks on US aircraft carrier, Israeli targets

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Yemen's Houthi group claimed to have targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea and launched missile and drone strikes on central and southern Israel, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

“Our forces conducted a special operation targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman with two cruise missiles and four drones in the northern Red Sea as the US enemy was preparing to launch a major aerial attack on our country,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a recorded statement.He claimed the attack “foiled the American assault.”On Dec. 31, the Houthis claimed to have targeted the USS Harry Truman with numerous drones and cruise missiles, also alleging it was in preparation for an airstrike on Yemen.Saree added that Houthi forces also conducted additional strikes on Israeli targets. “The first operation at noon targeted an Israeli military site in occupied Jaffa with two drones, while the second struck a vital target in occupied Ashkelon with a drone.”A third attack is said to have struck an Israeli military site in Jaffa with a drone.Saree asserted that “all operations successfully achieved their objectives.”The statement did not provide specific details about the Israeli targets, but emphasized the commitment to supporting Palestinian resistance. “Our operations in support of Gaza will continue until the aggression ends and the siege is lifted,” the spokesman declared.The US and Israel did not immediately comment on the claims.Houthis have launched attacks on what they say Israeli-linked commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year, in solidarity with Palestinians being attacked in Gaza by Israel.In response, the US is leading a military coalition that is bombing Houthi targets in Yemen.Houthis have recently escalated their attacks against Israel and US targets.

News.Az