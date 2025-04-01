Houthis claim downing another US drone - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed Tuesday that they shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The reported shootdown over Yemen’s contested Marib governate came as airstrikes hit around Sanaa, the country’s rebel-held capital, and Saada, a stronghold for the Houthis, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a new warning to both the Houthis and their main benefactor, Iran, describing the group as having “been decimated” by the campaign of strikes that began March 15.

The rebels claimed to have felled a drone in Marib governorate, home to oil and gas fields still under the control of allies to Yemen’s exiled central government. Footage released on social media showed flames in the night, with a Yemeni man claiming a drone had been shot down.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesman, separately claimed downing the MQ-9 drone in a prerecorded video message.

Saree described the rebels targeting the drone with “a suitable locally manufactured missile.” The Houthis have surface-to-air missiles — such as the Iranian missile known as the 358 — capable of downing aircraft.

The #Houthis have shot down another American #MQ9 #reaper drone worth over $30 million



This was reported on air by the representative of the Ansar Allah movement, Yahya Saria, on AI Masirah. pic.twitter.com/KZPX2G9XKk — News.Az (@news_az) April 1, 2025

News.Az