Houthis claim shooting down US drone over Yemen

The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have downed a US reconnaissance combat drone over Yemen’s Hodeidagovernorate, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree has said.

"Our air defense forces have managed to shoot down a US MQ-9 drone which violated Yemen’s airspace and was carrying out a hostile mission over the Hodeida governorate," he said in a statement on his X page, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Saree, the Houthis have downed fifteen such drones since the beginning of the current spiral of escalation in the Middle East. According to the US Congress, each such drone costs around $30 million.

