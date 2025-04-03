Houthis claim to have downed another US drone over Yemen

Houthis in Yemen claimed they have downed another US MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and attack drone over Hodeidah governorate, said Yahya Saree, the movement’s military spokesperson.

"Yemen’s air defense forces downed a US MQ-9 drone on a hostile mission in the air space over the governorate of Hodeidah. The drone was downed with a locally-made ground-to-air missile," the Houthi spokesman stated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Saree, this is the second MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down by the Houthis in the Yemeni air space over the past 72 hours.

In all, he said, the rebels have downed 17 US spy drones since the conflict broke out in the Middle East. A Congressional review showed that such a drone costs $30 million.

After the intensification of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement vowed to shell Israel and not allow any ships associated with it to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Since late 2023, the Yemeni Houthis have regularly attacked warships and civilian vessels in the Red Sea, explaining that these actions were their way of showing solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip.

