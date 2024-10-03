Houthis launch drone strikes on Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement have conducted drone strikes targeting Tel Aviv, according to the movement’s military spokesman, Yahya Saria.

He stated that Yemen’s air forces used Jaffa drones to attack a "crucial facility" in Tel Aviv, claiming that Israeli air defenses failed to intercept the drones, which successfully hit their targets, News.Az reports, citing Al Masirah TV channel. Earlier, the Israeli army mentioned that it had intercepted "a suspicious target" in a coastal area of central Israel.Following the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza, the Ansar Allah movement declared its intention to strike Israeli territory and prevent Israeli-associated ships from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait until military operations in the Palestinian enclave ceased. The Houthis have been involved in attacks on numerous civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since last November.In response to these developments, US authorities have announced the formation of an international coalition and the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protect ships in the Red Sea. Subsequently, the US and UK have initiated regular strikes on Houthi military facilities in Yemen.

News.Az