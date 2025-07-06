Houthis vow continued attacks on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Houthis on Sunday reaffirmed the group's support for the Palestinian people and its hostility toward Israel and the United States, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking on the occasion of Ashura, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said the group will "spare no effort in confronting the enemy with our brothers in the axis of resistance and Jihad."

He reiterated that his armed forces would continue launching ballistic missile attacks against Israel until the military operation on Gaza stops and the food blockade against the Palestinian people is lifted.

The group has been targeting Israel with long-range drones and ballistic missiles since November 2023 to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

