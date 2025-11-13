How a hidden global sleep crisis is silently reshaping the world’s health, economy and security

+ ↺ − 16 px

A growing body of research suggests that the world is slipping into a silent crisis that experts call “the sleep recession” — a rapid, global decline in average sleep quality that is already affecting public health, workplace productivity, mental stability, and even national security, News.az reports.

Health institutions report that in the past decade, average nightly rest has fallen from 7.3 hours to 6.1 hours worldwide. Scientists warn that if the trend continues, chronic sleep deprivation will become one of the top five global health burdens by 2030 — on par with obesity and cardiovascular disease.

What makes the crisis more alarming is its invisible nature. People are not noticing the gradual decline until it manifests in irreversible effects: memory loss, anxiety, weakened immunity, hormonal disruption, and increased risks of heart disease and diabetes. According to new clinical data, even a single week of low-quality sleep can reduce decision-making accuracy by up to 42 percent, a figure that analysts say has direct implications for CEOs, pilots, doctors, military personnel and government leaders.

Economists warn that the “sleep recession” is now affecting the global workforce at an unprecedented scale. Lost productivity linked to insufficient sleep is estimated to cost the world economy more than $850 billion each year — more than the annual GDP of Türkiye or the Netherlands. In the tech sector, major companies have begun investing in sleep-tracking systems for employees after several cybersecurity incidents were linked to fatigue-related errors.

The crisis is also deepening among younger generations. A new multinational survey across 28 countries shows that teenagers sleep 2–3 hours less than the recommended minimum, primarily due to late-night phone use, social media stimulation, and algorithm-driven content patterns that override natural sleep cycles. Neurologists warn that this disruption is weakening attention span development and reshaping cognitive patterns before adulthood.

Governments are beginning to take action. Japan, South Korea, Canada and several EU states are drafting national sleep strategies, treating the issue as a matter of public health and economic stability. Several hospitals report that sleep-related disorders have risen by nearly 30 percent since 2020.

Experts emphasize that if the world does not address the underlying causes — digital addiction, round-the-clock work culture, economic stress, and the rise of “always-online” lifestyles — the consequences will multiply. They describe sleep as the most underestimated resource of modern society: a biological “reset button” without which the brain and body collapse.

As global debates continue over AI, climate change and geopolitics, scientists warn that humanity may be overlooking a simpler, more universal threat — one that begins every night, in every country, behind millions of closed, sleepless eyes.

News.Az