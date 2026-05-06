Marta Kostyuk’s 11-match win streak halted by injury withdrawal

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Marta Kostyuk has withdrawn from the Italian Open, citing hip and ankle problems just days after the most successful stretch of her career.

The Ukrainian arrives in Rome in top form, having captured the Madrid Open title over the weekend—her biggest career win so far. She also lifted another clay-court trophy in Rouen the week before, putting together an impressive 11-match winning streak and climbing to a career-high No. 15 in the world rankings, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Despite the momentum, Kostyuk said her body forced her to step back. In a social media post, she explained that a hip issue had worsened in recent days, while her ankle has yet to fully recover.

The decision means she will miss one of the key warm-up events ahead of the French Open, which begins on May 24. Kostyuk said her focus now shifts to recovery as she aims to be ready for the second Grand Slam of the season in Paris.

Her withdrawal interrupts a red-hot run on clay but signals a cautious approach as she looks to protect her fitness for the bigger challenge ahead.

News.Az