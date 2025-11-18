How Black Friday has evolved into a global shopping phenomenon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Black Friday, once a strictly American retail tradition, has transformed into one of the world’s most influential shopping events, reshaping consumer behavior, retail strategies and e-commerce dynamics across dozens of countries, News.Az reports.

What began as the informal start of the holiday shopping season in the United States has now developed into a global commercial moment marked by aggressive discounts, large-scale marketing campaigns and record-breaking sales volumes.

Retail analysts say Black Friday’s continued popularity stems from the convergence of online and in-store buying. Major brands and marketplaces rely on deep discounts and limited-time offers, while shoppers increasingly compare prices across platforms, use mobile apps to track deals and make purchases digitally. In many regions, Black Friday has expanded into a full week—or even a month—of promotions, with retailers competing for earlier consumer attention.

The growth of e-commerce has played a central role in the event’s international spread. Platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, AliExpress and regional online marketplaces now drive a significant share of Black Friday purchases, offering cross-border deals and fast shipping. Smaller businesses also participate, using the event to attract new customers and boost end-of-year revenue.

However, experts note that Black Friday also faces challenges. Supply-chain delays, rising shipping costs and changing consumer expectations have pushed retailers to adjust their strategies. Some stores have shifted toward more moderate, longer-term discounting to reduce pressure on logistics and prevent overcrowding. Environmental groups have also raised concerns about overconsumption and waste, prompting a growing number of brands to adopt more sustainable promotional models.

Despite these debates, Black Friday remains a dominant force in global retail. Its mixture of urgency, competitive pricing and heavy advertising continues to shape shopping trends worldwide. As technology advances and digital commerce becomes more personalized, analysts expect Black Friday to evolve further—maintaining its influence while adapting to new economic and social realities.

News.Az