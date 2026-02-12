How Fuad Gahramanli received money linked to Ramiz Mehdiyev and Abbas Abbasov – VIDEO

How Fuad Gahramanli received money linked to Ramiz Mehdiyev and Abbas Abbasov – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Footage has been released showing Fuad Gahramanli, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), allegedly receiving money from Ramiz Mehdiyev, former head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, and Abbas Abbasov, a former deputy prime minister.

The footage is linked to a criminal investigation into alleged actions aimed at forcibly seizing state power, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS).

According to investigators, after the establishment in 2013 of the organization known as the “National Council of Democratic Forces,” which nominated foreign national Rustam Ibrahimbayov as a presidential candidate that year, financial and organizational support was allegedly provided through foreign intelligence services.

Authorities claim the funds were intended to organize mass unrest, encourage disobedience to lawful demands by government officials, and disrupt public order, transport systems, and the functioning of institutions and organizations.

The State Security Service said investigative measures related to the case are ongoing.

News.Az