Yandex metrika counter

State Department: Vance's visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place from February 9 to 11

  • Politics
  • Share
State Department: Vance's visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place from February 9 to 11
Source: ABC News

US Vice President J.D. Vance's visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place from February 9 to 11. This was announced in a statement released by the State Department press service.

It states that Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Jacob Helberg "will join Vice President J.D. Vance on a trip to Milan, Yerevan, and Baku from February 9-11," , News.Az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The document notes that Vance and Helberg's visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan is aimed at promoting the U.S. administration's "peace efforts," as well as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      