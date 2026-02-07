State Department: Vance's visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place from February 9 to 11

US Vice President J.D. Vance's visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place from February 9 to 11. This was announced in a statement released by the State Department press service.

It states that Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Jacob Helberg "will join Vice President J.D. Vance on a trip to Milan, Yerevan, and Baku from February 9-11," , News.Az reports.

The document notes that Vance and Helberg's visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan is aimed at promoting the U.S. administration's "peace efforts," as well as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.

