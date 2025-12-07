Hubble telescope takes a new look at interstellar comet

+ ↺ − 16 px

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS again on Nov. 30 using its Wide Field Camera 3, News.Az reports. citing the NASA.

At the time, the comet was roughly 178 million miles (286 million kilometers) from Earth. Because Hubble tracked the comet’s motion across the sky, the background stars appear as streaks in the image.

Hubble last observed 3I/ATLAS in July, soon after its discovery, and several NASA missions have since examined the comet. Monitoring is expected to continue for months as 3I/ATLAS makes its way out of the solar system.

