Human Barbie influencer Barbara Jankavski cause of death confirmed after exhumation - VIDEO

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The cause of death of Brazilian influencer Barbara Jankavski, known online as the “Human Barbie,” has been confirmed after authorities exhumed her body for a second autopsy amid ongoing doubts raised by her family.

Jankavski, 31, was found dead on November 2 inside the home of public defender Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto in São Paulo. Initial forensic reports concluded that she died from a cocaine-induced heart attack or drug-related intoxication, according to Brazilian investigators, News.Az reports, citing People.

However, her family and prosecutors challenged the findings, pointing to unexplained injuries and requesting further examination. As a result, a court ordered the exhumation of her body in February for additional forensic analysis.

Following the renewed investigation, forensic authorities reaffirmed that her death was caused by cocaine intoxication, with reports indicating no conclusive evidence of homicide or physical violence.

The case had drawn significant attention due to Jankavski’s public profile. She was widely known on social media for documenting her cosmetic surgeries, which led to her nickname “Human Barbie,” and had built a large online following.

Authorities continue to treat the case as a suspicious death under review, but the official medical conclusion remains consistent with accidental drug-related causes.

News.Az